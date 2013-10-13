Boy stabbed with broken bottle in Bury town centre

Image caption The boy was attacked in The Wylde in Bury

A 16-year-old boy who was stabbed in the neck with a broken bottle in Greater Manchester has been left with serious injuries.

The attack happened in The Wylde in Bury town centre at about 23:00 BST on Saturday.

Greater Manchester Police said the victim was in a serious but stable condition in hospital.

Three boys, all aged 17, were arrested on suspicion of section 18 assault, said police.