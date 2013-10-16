Manchester

Elderly couple die in Salford house fire

An elderly couple have died in a fire at their house in Greater Manchester.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Temple Drive in Pendlebury, Salford, shortly after 14:15 BST on Tuesday.

Ken Done, aged 89, and his 90-year-old wife Mary, were found dead at the scene.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said a joint investigation with the fire service was under way, but the fire was not believed to be suspicious.

Related Internet links

The BBC is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites