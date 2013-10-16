Elderly couple die in Salford house fire

An elderly couple have died in a fire at their house in Greater Manchester.

Firefighters were called to the blaze in Temple Drive in Pendlebury, Salford, shortly after 14:15 BST on Tuesday.

Ken Done, aged 89, and his 90-year-old wife Mary, were found dead at the scene.

A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said a joint investigation with the fire service was under way, but the fire was not believed to be suspicious.