Elderly couple die in Salford house fire
- 16 October 2013
- From the section Manchester
An elderly couple have died in a fire at their house in Greater Manchester.
Firefighters were called to the blaze in Temple Drive in Pendlebury, Salford, shortly after 14:15 BST on Tuesday.
Ken Done, aged 89, and his 90-year-old wife Mary, were found dead at the scene.
A Greater Manchester Police spokesman said a joint investigation with the fire service was under way, but the fire was not believed to be suspicious.