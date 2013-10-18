Rape attempt on boy, 12, in Manchester Arndale Centre

Police are trying to trace a 12-year-old boy they believe suffered an attempted rape in the men's toilets at a shopping centre.

A 68-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of attempted rape following the alleged incident at Manchester Arndale Centre on Thursday.

Police received reports of a man approaching the schoolboy at 16:50 BST.

But the child left the centre before police arrived, and attempts are now being made to find him.

Det Sgt Mark Tiffany, from the Serious Sexual Offences Unit, said: "We do not have a clear picture of what happened as we have not been able to speak to the boy.

"We are urging him to come forward and speak to police in confidence so that we can find out what happened and get him any help and support he needs."

In a separate case, two men were jailed in June for approaching a boy in the Arndale Centre and raping him in a nearby Debenhams in August 2012.