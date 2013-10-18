Police investigate rape of man in Wythenshawe

Police are investigating the rape of a 22-year-old man in Manchester.

Shortly before 03:45 BST on Friday, police were called to Wythenshawe following reports of a rape.

Supt Wasim Chaudhry said: "We are in the early stages of this investigation but will do all we can to trace the person responsible.

"It appears as though this is an isolated incident and there is no link whatsoever to the sexual assaults in Newall Green under investigation."