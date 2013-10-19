Manchester Arndale toilet rape bid victim, 12, traced

A boy who was allegedly the target of an attempted rape in the toilets of a Manchester shopping centre has been traced by police.

Officers were called to reports that a 12-year-old was approached by a man in the Arndale Centre toilets at 16:50 BST on Thursday.

The boy had left before police arrived but has now been found and is receiving support, police said.

A 68-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of attempted rape.

In a separate case, two men were jailed in June for approaching a boy in the Arndale Centre and raping him in a nearby Debenhams in August 2012.