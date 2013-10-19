Trafford Park collision: Man, 44, dies after being hit by car
A man has died after being hit by a car in Greater Manchester.
The 44-year-old man was walking along Wharfside Way, in Trafford Park, when he was hit by a black Audi S3 at about 23:20 BST on Friday, police said.
A 24-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving and was being questioned in police custody.
The pedestrian, who has not yet been identified, was pronounced dead at the scene.