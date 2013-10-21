Teens in court over Withington takeaway attack on medical student

Image caption The student was assaulted in the takeaway in Withington

Two 16-year-old boys have appeared in court over an attack on a Manchester medical student which has left him critically ill in hospital.

The 20-year-old student was assaulted in Khans takeaway on Wilmslow Road, Withington, at 22:30 BST on Tuesday.

The teenagers, who cannot be named for legal reasons, are accused of section 18 assault.

The pair were bailed by Manchester magistrates until their next hearing at Manchester Crown Court on 8 November.

Neither defendant has entered a plea.