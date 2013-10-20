Frank Sidebottom statue unveiled in Timperley

Image caption Many fans dressed up and posed with the bronze statue in Timperley

A life-size bronze statue of comedy character Frank Sidebottom has been unveiled in his hometown of Timperley in Greater Manchester.

The character with a huge papier mache head was the alter-ego of musician and comedian Chris Sievey, who died in 2010.

Fans raised £60,000 for the tribute which was made in a Czech foundry.

Hundreds of people attended an unveiling ceremony earlier, many in fancy dress for the occasion.

Neil Taylor, who helped raise the donations for the statue, said its installation would mean that "Frank will gaze on the Timperley sunset forever".

Anarchy in Timperley

He said: "You either got the humour or you didn't get the humour.

"Frank Sidebottom created a whole world, he was just magical. He just made a very modest living entertaining people and that's what he's enjoying doing."

Sievey set his character's life in the village, where he lived himself, and, as Frank, hosted tours of the area for fans.

He often referenced Timperley in his TV and music work, notably on his 1987 release, The Timperley EP, which featured a version of The Kinks' 1967 song Waterloo Sunset with altered lyrics that referred extensively to the village.

He also covered Sex Pistols' Anarchy in the UK, changing its title to Anarchy in Timperley.

Although best known for Frank Sidebottom, Sievey also had success in the late 1970s with his punk band The Freshies, who had a hit with I'm In Love With The Girl On The Manchester Virgin Megastore Checkout Desk.

His TV fame peaked in the early 1990s with his own series Frank Sidebottom's Fantastic Shed Show.

Next year Michael Fassbender will play Frank Sidebottom in Frank, a movie inspired by the character.