Manchester

Arrests after Rochdale Tesco worker collapses

A man working at Tesco in Greater Manchester suffered a heart attack after an argument with a group of youths.

A 19-year-old man and a 38-year-old woman were arrested on suspicion of assault at the store in Silk Street, Rochdale, at 23:00 BST on Saturday.

The staff member, 50, was escorting a youth from the premises when a row started, police said.

The youth was removed by security and the man collapsed, officers said.

He was taken to hospital where his condition was described as stable.

