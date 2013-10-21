Tribute to Paul Wilson, father killed in Trafford Park

Image caption Paul Wilson had a "kind heart", his family said

Tributes have been paid to a man who was run over and killed in Greater Manchester.

Paul Wilson, 44, was walking along Wharfside Way, in Trafford Park, when he was hit by a black Audi S3 at about 23:20 BST on Friday, police said.

A 24-year-old man arrested on suspicion of causing death by careless driving has been bailed until 23 December.

Mr Wilson's family said he was a "loving father of three, who had a gentle soul and kind heart".

The statement added: "He will always be in our hearts and sadly missed by all his family and friends."