Manchester sex attacks: Boy, 14, admits five charges

A 14-year-old boy has admitted carrying out a number of sexual assaults near the University of Manchester.

The teenager, who cannot be named for legal reasons, admitted five counts of sexual assault. Three assaults took place on the same day.

He was charged overnight. The boy has been remanded in custody and will be sentenced at Manchester City Magistrates' Court on 2 December.

An 18-year-old man is on bail in connection with the assaults.

'Disturbing and unusual'

The Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) said three assaults took place on 21 September, the first near John Ryland's University Library at 17:10 BST.

A further sex attack happened an hour later near the Mansfield Cooper Building, followed by a third near the library at 18:30 BST.

Two further assaults took place on 5 October, both near Manchester Museum.

The boy touched a woman's breast in a car park, before carrying out another sex attack two hours later, the CPS said.

Det Ch Insp Colin Larkin, from Greater Manchester Police, said the crimes had "shocked everybody, not least the five women who were traumatised as a result of being sexually assaulted by this young boy".

"For such a young boy to have committed such appalling attacks is both disturbing and unusual," he said.