Linzi Ashton death: Michael Cope denies rape and assault

Image caption Linzi Ashton's body was found at her home on 29 June

A man has denied raping and assaulting his ex-girlfriend in Greater Manchester.

The body of Linzi Ashton, 25, who died from pressure to the neck, was found at her home on Westbourne Road in Winton, Salford, on 29 June.

A charge of murder was not put to Michael Cope, 28, of no fixed abode, who appeared at Manchester Crown Court via videolink.

He was remanded back into custody for a further hearing on November 11.

Mr Cope pleaded not guilty to three counts of assault occasioning actual bodily harm and one of rape relating to the mother-of-two in the months before she died.