John Hodson death: Man jailed for causing Flixton crash

Image caption Liam Creathorne lost control of the car on a bend, police said

A man has been jailed for causing the death of his friend by driving "recklessly" while under the influence of alcohol.

John Hodson, 27, from Stretford, died when the car he was travelling in crashed into a tree on Chassen Road, Flixton on 27 October 2012.

Liam Creathorne, 24, of Cheriton Road, Urmston admitted causing death by careless driving at an earlier hearing.

He was jailed for seven years at Manchester Minshull Street Crown Court.

'Robs families of loved ones'

Police said two witnesses saw Creathorne driving at speeds of up to 50mph (80km/h) in his Vauxhall Corsa, in a 30mph (48km/h) zone.

He lost control on a bend, causing the car to spin, mount the pavement and crash into a tree on the passenger side of the car, police said.

Mr Hodson died in hospital of a head injury the following day.

After sentencing, Insp Matt Bailey-Smith said: "Creathorne should never have been behind the wheel of that car that night.

"He then went onto drive in such a reckless manner that in that moment the lives of both men were at risk.

"Creathorne has rightly been jailed. But he will have to live with what he has done to his friend for the rest of his life."

Insp Bailey-Smith said he hoped it acted as a "powerful deterrent" to anyone who thinks about getting behind the wheel of a car while drunk.

"To do so puts the lives of innocent people at risk and in tragic circumstances like these, robs families of their loved ones."