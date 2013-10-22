Ambulance worker on 999 call in Salford attacked

An ambulance worker answering a 999 call has been attacked by a man he was transporting to hospital.

The victim was answering a call in Blackfriars, Salford at around 04:00 BST when he was been beaten around the head and knocked unconscious.

Police said a 28-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of common assault and remains in custody.

North West Ambulance Service director of operations Derek Cartwright said it was a "sad reflection on society".

He said the perpetrator, who had been choking on his own vomit, jumped out of the vehicle and fled following the attack.

"Our member of staff was doing his best to help the patient en route to hospital when he was thrown across the vehicle interior and then beaten around the head, rendering him unconscious," Mr Cartwright said.

"I am absolutely appalled at the level of violence shown against someone who had come to this patient's aid and whose only wish was to help."

The attack on the medical technician follows another assault on a member of staff.

A 26-year-old paramedic suffered a fractured skull after being hit by a baseball bat while responding to a 999 call in Hillbrook Road, Leyland, on 13 October.