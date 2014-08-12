Image copyright Getty Images Image caption French youth international Kakuta signed for Chelsea in 2007

A man has appeared in court accused of fraud after running up a £5,000 tab at a Manchester nightclub while claiming to be a Premier League footballer.

Medi Abalimba, of Burton Street, London, allegedly claimed to be Chelsea winger Gael Kakuta.

He is also accused of trying to buy more than £20,000 of clothes from the Trafford Centre in June and July.

Mr Abalimba, 25, was remanded in custody to appear at Manchester Crown Court on 22 August.

He faced several charges of credit card fraud when he appeared at Manchester and Salford Magistrates' Court.

French youth international Kakuta signed for Chelsea in 2007 but has only made six senior appearances for the club.

The 23-year-old has joined Spanish team Rayo Vallecano on loan for the 2014/15 season.