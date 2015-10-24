Honorary role for Sir Peter Fahy at University of Manchester

Image copyright GMP Image caption Sir Peter was appointed chief constable of Greater Manchester Police in 2008

The retired chief constable of Greater Manchester Police has been appointed an Honorary Professor of Criminal Justice by the University of Manchester's School of Law.

Sir Peter Fahy, who has been a police officer since 1981, retired from the force on Friday.

For the past three years he has given a series of lectures on policing and counter-terrorism at the university.

He said he was "very honoured" to take up the new role.

"I am looking forward to having more time to contribute to research and to debate on criminal justice issues and in particular the protection of children," he said.

"Being a chief constable has given me many different experiences and I welcome the chance to reflect on these."

Sir Peter was appointed chief constable of Greater Manchester Police - one of the largest police forces in the UK - in 2008.