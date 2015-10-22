'Slavery victim' ate food from dustbin, Greater Manchester Police say

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Det Ch Insp Russ Jackson speaks about the seven suspected trafficking victims who were rescued

Seven suspected trafficking victims, including one claiming he only ate food from a dustbin, have been rescued in a crackdown on slavery.

Greater Manchester Police visited 54 houses, 29 car washes, 15 brothels, two nail bars and restaurants in the area over three days.

Twenty-four people were arrested for offences including trafficking, sexual exploitation and immigration.

Det Ch Supt Russ Jackson said the action revealed horrible experiences.

He said two women had been forced into marriage and also raped.

'Awful experience'

"There's a young 15-year-old boy who hasn't slept in a bed since he came to the UK," Det Ch Supt Jackson said.

"Another young man has had an awful experience... he describes the food he is now having in the safety centre as new food because the food he has had so far has been out of a dustbin."

And he said the campaign was a "stark and tragic reminder slavery is a crime".

Greater Manchester Police and Crime Commissioner Tony Lloyd added: "Slavery is just as real and just as brutal in the 21st Century in the UK as it has ever been.

"That thousands of people are trapped in a life of slavery on our own doorsteps is intolerable and should shock us all into action."