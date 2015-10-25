Salford photographs from 1960s to go on display at Ordsall Hall

Image copyright Laurie Asprey Image caption Photographer Laurie Asprey grew up in a two-up, two-down house in the now demolished Dorset Street in Salford

A collection of rare photographs depicting Salford life in the 1960s and 1970s is to go on display.

Our Salford: Bygones and New Beginnings will be shown at Ordsall Hall on 30 October as part of a celebration of the city's social housing.

Laurie Asprey's photographs show the streets and people of Ordsall when terraced houses were being pulled down as part of the slum clearance project.

Asprey grew up in a two-up, two-down in the now demolished Dorset Street.

His black-and-white images capture some of the children of Ordsall as they played outside, as well as now demolished streets, including Gertrude Street, which was known as tea leaf valley to locals as it was where the women used to empty their tea pots.

Image copyright Laurie Asprey Image caption The exhibition will only be open on 30 October

