Football fans charged after chair fight in Manchester

From the section

Image copyright Olivia O'Neill Image caption Footage on social media showed men throwing chairs

Four men from Poland have been charged with violent disorder after a fight in which football fans threw chairs.

One man was treated for a head wound following the clash on Exchange Square in Manchester city centre on Wednesday.

The trouble flared before Manchester City's Champions League win over Spanish team Sevilla.

Waliczek Marcin, Jaroskaw Gumula, Karol Daiewicz and Przemysiaw Borkowski are due to appear at Manchester and Salford Magistrates on Friday.