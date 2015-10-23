Royal Horticultural Society's 'fifth garden' for Salford

Image copyright Chetham's Library Image caption The RHS fifth garden will be created at the Worsley New Hall site, which adjoins the Bridgewater Canal at Worsley

A major revamped 156-acre garden is to be created in Salford by the Royal Horticultural Society (RHS).

The project intends to "bring back to life" the historic grounds of Worsley New Hall, an estate which adjoins the Bridgewater Canal.

RHS Garden Bridgewater could become "one of the UK's greatest gardens" when it opens in 2019, the RHS said.

The organisation has four other gardens in its portfolio, in Surrey, Devon, Essex and North Yorkshire.

'Outstanding location'

The garden is part of an RHS £100m investment programme over 10 years, which hopes to "make the UK a greener and more beautiful place".

The 10-acre walled kitchen garden in the grounds of Worsley New Hall, which was demolished in 1949, will be restored as part of the Salford project.

Historical features will be recreated, including a tree lined garden approach and the terraces, which sit between the lake and the former site of Worsley New Hall will be recovered.

A new learning centre for schools will teach pupils about horticulture, the RHS added.

The garden, developed on the 19th-century site, aims to attract one million visitors every year.

RHS Director General, Sue Biggs, said: "We always thought it would take us a long time to find the ideal site for our fifth garden, but with its beautiful landscapes, good public transport links and outstanding location, Worsley New Hall was an opportunity we couldn't miss."

She said she believed RHS Garden Bridgewater would become "one of the UK's greatest gardens".

Salford City Mayor Ian Stewart said creating a new garden of "national and historical significance" in Salford was exciting news and was a testimony to the city's "continued transformation".

The project is a collaboration between the estate owners, Peel Land and Property, the RHS and Salford City Council.

Image copyright Royal Horticultural Society Image caption The 10-acre Walled Kitchen Garden, one of the largest in the UK, will be restored as part of the project

Image copyright Chetham's Library Image caption The RHS said a "world class" landscape architect would develop a masterplan for the Worsley site

Image copyright Chetham's Library Image caption Historical features will be recreated as part of the RHS Garden Bridgewater project