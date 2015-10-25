Nepal earthquake: What is life like six months on?

Image caption In the capital Kathmandu, more than 1,000 people still live in camps for the displaced

Six months after a massive earthquake in Nepal claimed the lives of more than 8,000 people, scenes of devastation remain. BBC News reporter Pav Bhatti visited the country to discover how people there are rebuilding their lives.

Beth's story

Beth Werakso greets me with a smile and takes me to the guesthouse which she runs with her boyfriend Dipu in the middle of Kathmandu.

The 27-year-old, originally from Stockport in Greater Manchester, has lived in Nepal for two years.

As we walk through the capital's bustling alleyways, past street vendors and vegetable markets, broken buildings and rubble can be found everywhere.

Image caption Beth Werakso says she feels lucky to have survived

Over a cup of Nepali chai, Beth tells me the 7.8-magnitude earthquake on 25 April "felt as though someone had grabbed the world and shook it as hard as they could".

"We were so lucky to have survived and I immediately felt I had to do something to help," she added.

That was the day she unofficially formed The Secret Garden Disaster Relief charity.

Ever since, they have worked on a variety of projects including, for the past seven weeks, the construction of a hillside village two hours east of Kathmandu called Hokse.

This is by no means a wealthy part of the world.

Beth tells me many villagers even sold their kidneys on the black market to be able to build their homes.

After their homes were destroyed in the earthquake, many have been left with nothing.

Sitting behind a mosquito net, with tears in his eyes, a 70-year-old villager tells me: "I'm alone, my wife died last year and I have nobody to look after me.

"My ancestral home was completely destroyed. I am happy to work with the volunteers, to help them as they help me."

On the drive back to Kathmandu, Beth said: "It's easy for people at home to forget about what's going on here because they don't see it every day, but people still desperately need help."

Bisnu's story

In the Dhading district to the north-west of the capital, and after a 30-minute hike up a steep mountain, we came across the village of Kharka.

There, 90% of the houses collapsed after the earthquake and villagers have been taught how to use salvageable materials to make shelters.

Traditional Nepali song fills the air as I am greeted by a women's group dressed in a uniform of pink and green saris.

Bisnu, 25, is the newest member.

A single mother of three for the past two years since her husband died, her home was demolished in the earthquake.

Image caption Bisnu (centre) and the community hope to build some permanent houses before winter sets in

She explains: "It was hard for me to get the children to understand what had happened. They were crying because the house was completely gone and they kept saying 'who will build us a new one? we are the only ones without a father.'

"I told them, 'I'll take care of you all. Even if I have to go hungry you will have food, you don't have to worry'."

The women's group was a lifeline for Bisnu, helping her to build a mezzanine floor in a cowshed for her family to sleep in.

She told me the skills various aid organisations have taught them will be passed on for generations to come.

Pushkar's story

Thousands of people are still living in camps for displaced families in Kathmandu.

Just off a very busy road you will find two very different scenes.

On one side there is a fancy cafe, hairdressers and boutique shops, a reminder of what the country was like before the earthquake.

But on the other is a shanty town made of brightly coloured plastic tents, held up by bamboo and filled with people who have very little.

Image caption Pushkar has been told he may be able to walk within the next two months

Sitting in a small, makeshift shelter is Pushkar Simister.

His leg was crushed by a building that collapsed in his village.

"I've had to borrow money from friends and family," he tells me quietly. "I've even taken out loans just so my family can eat but I don't know how I will repay them and build a new home."

His story is not uncommon - many people living in Nepal are in financial trouble because of the disaster.

Focusing on the positives, he tells me the teaching hospital he has been going to for check-ups has told him he may be able to walk again in the next two months.

With determination in his eyes, he assures me that things will get better.

"We will get back up - Nepali people are strong and resilient."