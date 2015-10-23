Manchester pub damaged after crane topple crash

Image copyright @TimeDistance Image caption Pedestrians stopped to look at the crane which had toppled into the pub

A Manchester pub has been damaged after a crane, which was delivering a digital billboard, toppled over.

The Angel pub on Rochdale Road had to be evacuated at about 21: 00 BST on Thursday.

Customers and staff were inside the pub at the time but no-one was injured.

Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said about 10 litres of diesel leaked from the crane's tank but crews prevented it from running down any drains.

Image copyright Google Image caption The Angel pub is situated on Rochdale Road in the northern part of the city centre

