Manchester pub damaged after crane topple crash
- 23 October 2015
- From the section Manchester
A Manchester pub has been damaged after a crane, which was delivering a digital billboard, toppled over.
The Angel pub on Rochdale Road had to be evacuated at about 21: 00 BST on Thursday.
Customers and staff were inside the pub at the time but no-one was injured.
Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service said about 10 litres of diesel leaked from the crane's tank but crews prevented it from running down any drains.
.