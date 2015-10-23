Sir Peter Fahy: Salford gangs 'could take 10 years' to eradicate

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption Sir Peter Fahy has said it is a "worry" that organised crime may never be eradicated from Salford

Ridding Salford of its organised crime gangs could take a decade, Greater Manchester's outgoing Chief Constable Sir Peter Fahy has told the BBC.

Sir Peter, speaking on his final day in the top job, said local people needed to work with the police to banish gun and gang violence.

There have been 21 shootings in the Salford area over 18 months.

Police revealed hundreds of "Osman" threat-to-life warnings had been issued to people in the city.

In the latest high-profile attack, Christian Hickey, seven, and his mother Jayne were shot in the legs after answering the door in Eccles on 12 October.

Detectives believe the escalating violence has been caused by a personal "falling out" between members of a gang called the A Team.

What is an Osman warning?

Osman warnings are issued by the police to people whose lives they believe are at risk

The warnings were created after a European legal ruling that police have a "duty of care" to warn people who are in danger - even if they are known criminals

Most recent warnings in Salford had been issued to members of organised crime gangs and their families, police said

Rulings followed high-profile 1988 case in which a teacher shot and wounded his student Ahmet Osman and killed the boy's father. Metropolitan Police had known of the risk but not informed the family

Sir Peter said: "We will arrest, undoubtedly, people as a result of this particular series of shootings, I'm confident of that.

"The trouble is will it address the underlying issue of organised crime in Salford?

"There are too many families who generation after generation have been engaged in this.

"How do we make sure we mobilise the vast majority of good people to say they've had enough and want it to change, in the way people in Moss Side said they wanted it to change?"

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Jayne Hickey and her son Christian were shot when two men knocked on their Salford front door earlier this month

He said too many people were "turning a blind eye" to day-to-day crime such as the drugs trade.

"Certain families have been ruling the roost for many many years. That's the sort of thing that needs to be tackled and it's going to take probably 10 years to do that," he said.

Sir Peter, a police officer since 1981, has been Greater Manchester's chief constable since 2008.

He will now become chief executive of the African street children's charity Retrak.