A woman has been raped in the grounds of a derelict care home in Greater Manchester, said police.

The 36-year-old is believed to have been attacked on land off Micklehurst Road in Mossley before 22:00 BST on Wednesday.

Police said it was an isolated incident and officers are supporting the woman.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Dave Loughlin said: "Our officers have been speaking to the community... to try and identify the man responsible."