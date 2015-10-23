Xi Jinping Manchester visit: Supporters and opponents turn out

Image copyright Reuters Image caption Jubilant supporters turned out for the visit of Xi Jinping to Manchester

China's red flags fluttered alongside union flags as crowds gathered outside Manchester's neo-Gothic town hall for President Xi Jinping's state visit.

Children chanted: "We love you President Xi" as banners wished him a "warm welcome" to the city.

Officials walked around with a list of names, appearing to direct the crowd.

Not everybody was pleased by the visit though, with vocal protesters including Falun Gong, a spiritual group banned in China, and Free Tibet campaign members.

One man wore a T-shirt which said: "Keep Calm and Support China" while a team of Chinese dancers, complete with their ceremonial dragon figures, said they had come to watch the "special occasion".

Sam Xu, a data analyst student at Manchester University, said he was proud that his president was visiting the city where he was studying.

'We love our country'

He said: "I have been in Britain for three or four years and I have heard people talking about human rights, but it is not something I know about.

"I like our president a lot and I'm proud that he has chosen to visit Manchester and maybe there can be some collaboration between Manchester and China which will be beneficial. To me, the president is a hero."

Image caption Chinese dragons joined the supporters

Several hundred supporters had China's red flag painted on their cheeks, or were carrying banners to show their support.

Jasmine Su, 21, a sociology and fashion student at Manchester University, from Xinjiang in China, said: "We are here to welcome our president and his wife.

"We live abroad and we love our country, this is the only thing we can connect with our home country while living here."

Asked about human rights concerns, Ms Su questioned the claims made against China and displayed some irritation at the question.

She added: "I'm not angry. I hope you guys accept us, no bias. Still many people don't understand China."

Image caption Protesters held up banners and carried out Falun Gong meditation

Protesters held up signs supporting Falun Gong, a spiritual group which has been targeted for many years by the Chinese regime.

Falun Gong is a form of meditation similar to tai chi.

'Force-fed and beaten'

Liu Yu Mei, 60, told the BBC she was arrested and tortured in 30 different ways and said her younger sister Liu Yu Ging was tortured to death in April 2002.

Mei said: "I was force-fed and beaten," she said. "My head and lower spine were fractured."

Speaking via a translator, she said she escaped persecution and now lives in Finland.

Her home in China was searched on five separate occasions by the authorities, she said, adding: "I am here because I want people to know the truth.

"I was restrained for 58 days by my arms and legs."

Image caption The protesters outside Manchester town hall

Su Qing Bi, 60, who now lives in Barnsley, South Yorkshire, said: "I want to urge Xi Jinping to stop the persecution. That is why I am here today."

She, too, claimed she had been tortured after being tied to a chair.

"A lighter was used to burn my face," she said.

When she tried to practise the outlawed exercise in her cell, she said she was beaten. "My clothes were removed and I was hit and force-fed," she told the BBC.

"I just hope Xi Jinping will see our posters and listen to us."

Julie Kelly, 50, from Manchester, said she was "horrified" when she heard the president was coming to visit her home city and said he was "not welcome".

Image caption Julie Kelly is part of the Free Tibet campaign

Mary Currell, from Liverpool, is a Tibetan Buddhist and is another opponent of the regime

"I am ashamed by the British government and the Royal Family for welcoming him," she said.

"I am really disappointed that they are rolling out the red carpet when the Chinese government have an absolutely appalling human rights record."