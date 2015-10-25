Two arrested in Stockport murder investigation

Two people have been arrested on suspicion of murder after a man found with stab injuries on a street in Stockport, died in hospital.

Police found the 45-year-old man who has not been named, on Ash Street in Cheadle Heath at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

A 48-year-old woman and a 29-year-old man are in police custody, Greater Manchester Police said.

Det Supt Joanne Rawlinson said there had been "an altercation" in the street and appealed for witnesses to come forward.