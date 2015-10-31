Cheshire East Council says tenants will have no right to buy homes

Image caption It is hoped the council houses will be paid for by contributions from developers

Tenants will not have the right to buy 2,000 planned council houses in east Cheshire, despite the government expanding its right-to-buy scheme.

Cheshire East Council has announced a £200m project to enable more people on lower incomes to live in rural areas.

The Tory council will not sell the homes so it can retain the stock for "really poor people we need to help".

The Conservative-run government said the scheme was "unacceptable" and "would not support" the council.

People have been able to buy their council houses since 1980, and earlier this year the government announced social housing tenants would get the right-to-buy their properties.

The building scheme will be the first time Cheshire East Council has managed council housing since it was established in 2009.

'Absolute need'

Council leader Michael Jones told the BBC: "For the vast majority of people the right to buy is a good thing. We're talking about people with an absolute need to rent at a below-market rate."

"We've got employees coming in to work on cleaning jobs, low tech jobs or driving jobs and haven't got the money to go into the private sector and pay full rent. We should help them."

The rise and fall of council housing

The "homes fit for heroes" campaign lead to the Housing Act 1919, which requires councils to provide housing

Destruction of thousands of houses during WW2 sparked a major boom in council housing, it was shaped by the New Towns Act 1946 and the Town and Country Planning Act 1947

Margaret Thatcher's flagship policy of allowing council tenants the right-to-buy their homes in the Housing Act 1980 was part of her vision of a "property owning democracy".

Tony Blair's 1997 Labour government did not end right-to-buy but eased restrictions on councils being allowed to use money raised from council house sales for housing purposes.

The current government is planning to extend right-to-buy to housing association tenants but have yet to release full details.

It is hoped the cost of Cheshire East Council's scheme can be sourced from housing developers, by replacing their current obligation to build affordable homes, defined as housing with rent at least 20% below local market rates.

The authority will create an arms-length company to run the homes.

Detailed plans, including locations and timescales are due to be released at a later date.

Image caption It is feared average rental prices in areas like Alderley Edge have become unaffordable for those on low incomes

A Department for Communities and Local Government spokeswoman said it applauded efforts made by councils to build new affordable homes for local people.

But she added: "However, the actions of a handful of councils to stop the aspiration of some tenants to own their own home through right-to-buy is unacceptable.

"We will not support any council setting up a housing company, unless their tenants continue to have the right-to-buy."