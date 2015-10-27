Woman charged with murder over Stockport stab death

A woman has been charged with murder after a man who was found stabbed in a street died.

The 45-year-old man was discovered in Ash Street in Cheadle Heath, Stockport at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.

He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

Lisa Withers, 48, of Ash Street, Edgeley, was remanded by Stockport magistrates to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday. A 29-year-old man has been released on police bail.