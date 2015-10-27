Woman charged with murder over Stockport stab death
- 27 October 2015
- From the section Manchester
- Share this with Facebook
- Share this with Twitter
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Messenger
- Share this with Email
-
Share
Share this withThese are external links and will open in a new window
-
-
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
MessengerShare this with Messenger
-
-
-
-
Copy this linkRead more about sharing.
These are external links and will open in a new window
A woman has been charged with murder after a man who was found stabbed in a street died.
The 45-year-old man was discovered in Ash Street in Cheadle Heath, Stockport at about 21:00 BST on Saturday.
He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.
Lisa Withers, 48, of Ash Street, Edgeley, was remanded by Stockport magistrates to appear at Manchester Crown Court on Wednesday. A 29-year-old man has been released on police bail.