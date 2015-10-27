Rochdale man charged over historical sex abuse

A man has been charged with 11 counts of rape following an investigation into allegations of historical sex abuse.

Michael Burke, 37, from Rochdale in Greater Manchester, has also been charged with five counts of indecent assault and attempted rape.

It is alleged that two girls and a woman were abused between May 1990 and March 2010.

Mr Burke, of College Bank, appeared before Bury and Rochdale Magistrates' Court earlier.

He was granted conditional bail and is next due to appear at Minshull Street Crown Court on 17 November.