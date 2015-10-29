E-fit image of Manchester carjacking suspect released

Image copyright GMP Image caption The suspect was wearing a black hoodie and black trousers and spoke with a Manchester accent

An e-fit image of man has been released following a carjacking in Manchester.

A 27-year-old woman was pulled from her car while waiting for her boyfriend at Store Street car park at about 20:50 BST on 23 September.

A man opened the driver's door and tried to take the woman's keys, police said.

She fought him off before he pulled her out of the car and drove off. The vehicle was found in Regent Street, Newton Heath on 26 October.

'Terrified'

Police have described the suspect as white, with short hair. He was wearing a black hoodie and black trousers.

Police are appealing to anyone who saw the car being abandoned to contact them.

Det Con Neil Saxon said: "The victim in this incident was terrified by what happened to her as she had no idea what the man was going to do to her when he pulled her out of the car.

"Thankfully, she was not injured but clearly this is a very serious case."