Greater Manchester Police chief calls for more public help

The public must "step up" and work alongside officers if policing standards are to be maintained, Greater Manchester's new chief constable said.

Ian Hopkins said working with Salford's communities, where 21 shootings have been reported in the last 18 months, was "key" to tackling gang feuds.

"Those are the people who know who are carrying out the attacks," he said.

"It isn't a one-way street. We need communities to work alongside us to keep an area safe," he told the BBC.

In the latest high-profile attack, Christian Hickey, seven, and his mother Jayne were shot in the legs after answering the door at their Eccles home on 12 October.

Mr Hopkins said: "I'm not asking the public to take on our job for us, I'm saying policing always has been a partnership between the community and the police.

"In some areas of Greater Manchester people need to step up and do more with us.

"The community is the key to unlocking this and it's going to take time."

'Balancing risk'

The public must also accept policing needs to change "fundamentally" in the wake of increasing cuts, he warned.

Greater Manchester Police has already lost about 1,500 officers.

"Going forward with much fewer officers we have to work really hard to integrate with the other public services.

"We cannot continue to balance the risk around tackling organised crime, tackling serious sexual offences as well as randomly patrolling the streets or dealing with every single incident that people ring us with."

Mr Hopkins, the former deputy chief constable, succeeded Sir Peter Fahy on 23 October.

Sir Peter announced his retirement in July.