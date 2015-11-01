'Bin-obsessed' Salford birthday boy gets ride in refuse truck

Image copyright Salford City Council Image caption Lewis Berrisford's face "lit up" when the bin wagon arrived at his home

A "bin-obsessed" boy has been given an early eighth birthday present to remember - a ride in a refuse truck.

The wagon turned up for Lewis Berrisford, who has autism, after his family requested a photograph to help them create a bin lorry-shaped birthday cake.

Lewis's face "lit up" when it arrived at his home in Peel Green, Salford, Greater Manchester, ahead of his birthday on 12 November.

He does all the recycling at his house.

His mother Kelly Doolan said: "All autistic children have an obsession with something and Lewis's is with bins.

"He even follows us if we're putting the rubbish out to check we're doing it properly and he puts the bins out for one of our elderly neighbours."

Mark Hattle, of Salford City Council who organised the visit, said: "I just thought we could do a bit more to make Lewis's day special as he's such a keen recycler."