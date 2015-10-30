Judge orders withdrawal of life support for baby born in car

A baby girl who suffered brain damage after being starved of oxygen when born in a car during a hailstorm should no longer receive life support treatment, a High Court judge has ruled.

The parents of the girl, who was born in January, wanted care to continue.

But Mr Justice Peter Jackson said she had no quality of life, no "future to look forward to" and could experience "none of the joys of life".

He said the girl had been in an intensive care unit all her life.

He ruled the only benefit to her would be the "prolongation of her life by intensive medical intervention".

At the hearing in Manchester, the judge said the "likely consequence of his decision" was that the little girl would soon die.

He ordered that no-one involved could be identified and named the girl only as "Chloe" and that she was being treated in a specialist unit run by the Bolton NHS Foundation Trust.

Trust bosses had asked for an order authorising the withdrawal of respiratory support.

In his ruling the judge said "Chloe" was an only child who had been born in the car as her parents made their way to hospital during a storm.

"When she arrived at hospital, she was in a critical condition with no spontaneous breathing or cardiac activity," he said.

She was resuscitated and was transferred to a neonatal intensive care unit, the court heard.

The judge said doctors had concluded that she had suffered brain damage as a result of a lack of oxygen and "for some considerable time, the doctors treating her have been concerned that this treatment is not in her best interests".

He expressed his sympathy to the parents of "Chloe", who had visited twice a week, and his appreciation for the "dedicated professionalism" of medics.