Dog gets stuck in reclining armchair

Image copyright PA Image caption Cagney was freed by firefighters after she got stuck head first in the armchair

A dog has been rescued by firefighters after getting wedged in an electric reclining armchair.

Cagney the Lhasa apso was trapped for about an hour in her Salford home until the chair's metal frame was dismantled.

Her owner Lyn Kirkwood said she had been searching for the pooch until she "heard a whimper" and saw her back legs sticking out of the chair.

Seven-year-old Cagney seemed "unfazed" after her ordeal, RSPCA officer David Hatton added.

Image copyright PA Image caption The seven-year-old Lhasa apso has now "made a full recovery", the fire service said

Mrs Kirkwood said the experience had been "horrendous" and that she noticed something was wrong when the Cagney did not bark as usual when her husband's carer visited on Thursday.

After she saw the back legs of the clumsy canine sticking out of the chair, she decided to call for help.

"We called the fire service and the RSPCA, and we had three firefighters with tools trying to get her out," she said.

"When they freed her she just walked off as if nothing had happened."

Fire crew manager Dave Minto said Cagney was "quite distressed" when they arrived but when she saw the crew, she calmed down and "just sat there in total silence".

He said they switched off the electricity supply and took the chair's mechanism apart, freeing Cagney.

Despite her ordeal, Cagney was uninjured and has since "made a full recovery", a spokesperson from Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue said.

Mr Hatton added: "She just wandered off for a drink and came and sat by her owner. It was definitely a first for us though."

