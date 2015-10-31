New Wigan link road consultation due to take place

Image copyright Wigan Council Image caption Wigan Council has proposed to build the link road between central Wigan and the M6 and M58

A public consultation is due to take place over a planned new £11.8m link road which is intended to tackle congestion in Greater Manchester.

Wigan Council wants to build the road between central Wigan, the M6 and the M58.

The 1.4mile (2.2 km) stretch would connect the M58/M6 junction at Orrell through to Billinge Road and on to Pemberton Business Park.

A drop-in consultation session will take place on Tuesday in Pemberton.

A new section of road would also be constructed near to the eastern end of Leopold Street through to Billinge Road.

Following the consultation, a planning application will be submitted in which views can also be put forward.

Councillor David Molyneux said: "It's crucial for the growth of the local economy and for all of us in the borough that we have a transport infrastructure that is fit for the future and works for us all in the years and decades ahead."