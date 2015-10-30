Oldham IS supporter Atiq Ahmed jailed over 'brutal' videos

Image copyright GMP Image caption Ahmed was reported to police after his family feared he was a danger to society

A supporter of the so-called Islamic State who threatened to behead a police officer when his stash of "grotesque" execution videos was uncovered has been jailed.

Atiq Ahmed, of Oldham, told police "I will not let you live" as they arrested him after his family raised concerns.

He admitted posting links to disturbing propaganda videos, one of which was viewed more than 37,000 times.

The 32-year-old was jailed for two-and-a-half years at the Old Bailey.

Ahmed, who admitted two counts of dissemination of a terrorist publication, was reported to police in March by his family who told officers they feared he was a danger to society.

They described his violent behaviour, mental health problems and solvent abuse, the court heard.

They said he would "talk constantly" about Islamic State (IS) and watch its videos on his laptop and mobile phone.

When police were called to a domestic incident at his home in Copster Hill Road, Ahmed told them: "Now you are here I am going to raise the black banner. The IS flag will fly. I will not let you live."

As he was being handcuffed, he threatened one officer, saying: "I will kill you like an Israeli. If I get the chance I will behead one of the police."

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A judge at the Old Bailey said the videos posted by Ahmed were "deeply disturbing" and "truly horrifying"

He was sectioned under the Mental Health Act, but when he was deemed fit for interview he admitted to police that a mobile phone, laptop and memory card storing a number of IS videos were his.

Ahmed, a Sunni muslim, claimed he had downloaded them for "research, study and understanding what is going on", the court heard.

While he supported IS, he said he did not plan to join it and wanted to live peacefully in the UK.

Prosecutor Steven Gray told the court he had posted links to two graphic videos on a Google+ account and discussed violent jihadist videos with an Arabic man online.

The first video showed a beheading, IS militants shooting a soldier, and the execution of hostages.

The second, which also showed IS militants, was viewed a total of 37,467 times on YouTube, the court heard.

'Graphic and vivid'

Ahmed's collection of shocking videos of executions and beheadings included one featuring the IS militant known as Jihadi John posing with the severed head of a US citizen.

Mr Gray told the court Ahmed had been convicted 18 times before for a total of 30 offences, which included assaulting a police constable.

In one racially aggravated outburst he had sworn at an officer before adding: "My boys will chop your heads off."

Andrew Selby, mitigating, said the guilty pleas were made on the basis he was "reckless" when he posted the links.

He argued that while there was no doubt the material was "grotesque, brutal, graphic and vivid", it reflected real events in places around the world.

But after watching the videos, judge Michael Topolski QC said: "Many of them are deeply disturbing, truly horrifying and bear no relation whatsoever to the true practices and principles of the ancient venerable religion.

"None of it can sensibly be said to serve any legitimate or useful purpose.

"To make any of it readily available is an indication that this defendant does indeed support IS."