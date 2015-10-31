Malcolm Millman missing rapist prompts Halloween festivities fears

Media playback is unsupported on your device Media caption CCTV footage has been released of a convicted rapist Malcolm Millman

A violent convicted rapist has absconded from a secure unit, prompting a police warning for people to be vigilant during Halloween festivities.

Malcolm Millman, 58, disappeared during a visit to a monastery in Hemel Hempstead on 24 October and was last seen at Manchester Airport on Monday.

He was convicted in 1996 and has committed violent attacks on young girls and women, police said.

Ch Supt Zoe Sheard said: "I advise you to not walk the streets alone."

"We are going into Halloween weekend and I know there will be a lot of people out taking part in the festivities... always make sure people know where you are."

Millman does not have a passport and the force believe he may be in the Manchester area.

Greater Manchester Police have said Millman should not be approached.

The investigation is being led by Thames Valley Police, which said Millman is also known as Richard Simon Barber, Michael Geoffrey Newman, and Raymond Pilkington.

He is under the care at Chadwick Lodge, a medium secure mental health facility in Milton Keynes.

Millman has a large build, is bald with thinning brown hair on the sides and carries a walking stick.