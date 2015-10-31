Man and dog die after being hit by coach in Manchester

A man and his dog have died after being hit by a coach in Manchester.

The 55-year-old was walking his dog along Princess Road in West Didsbury when they were struck while crossing a road near Darley Avenue at about 13:30 GMT on Friday.

The man suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at hospital. His dog died at the scene.

Police said the southbound carriageway of Princess Road, which was closed, has reopened.

Officers are appealing for any witnesses to contact them.