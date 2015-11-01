Woman rescued from Manchester city centre canal

Image copyright Google Image caption Firefighters were called to the canal near to Great Ancoats Street

A 51-year-old woman has been rescued from a canal in Manchester city centre after she was found floating in the water.

The woman was pulled out of the canal near to Great Ancoats Street at about 14:50 GMT on Saturday.

Firefighters said she was unresponsive but were able to revive her.

Station manager Danny Marshall said: "This type of incident has proved all too common in the centre of Manchester."

"Canals are dangerous and many people who fall in suffer cold water shock and never get out again."