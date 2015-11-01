Elderly man dies after damaging car in Chadderton

Image copyright Google Image caption Officers arrived at Houseley Avenue, Chadderton at about 20:10 GMT

A man in his 80s who was halted while vandalising a car in Greater Manchester has died.

The man was detained by a member of the public following reports he damaged a car in Houseley Avenue, Chadderton at about 20:45 GMT on Saturday.

Officers arrived at the address at about 20:10 when the man fell ill and stopped breathing. First aid was given but he died later in hospital.

No arrests have been made. The death is not being treated as suspicious.

The incident has been referred to the Independent Police Complaints Commission.

Appealing for witnesses, Det Insp Richard Ennis said: "We are currently supporting the man's family who are obviously upset with their loss as we continue to investigate the circumstances of what happened.

"As with all incidents where someone has died and there has been police contact, there has been a mandatory referral to the Independent Police Complaints Commission."