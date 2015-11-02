Rugby player Danny Tickle in hospital after club attack

Image copyright Getty Images Image caption A man has been arrested after Widnes Viking star Danny Tickle suffered head injuries

The rugby league player Danny Tickle is in a stable condition after an assault outside a nightclub.

The Widnes Viking star was taken to hospital with head injuries following an attack at about 04:05 GMT on Sunday.

A 32-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of assault and bailed until 29 November.

Greater Manchester Police said they were investigating the incident at Queen's nightclub on Wigan Road in Ashton-in-Makerfield.

Widnes Viking said they had been "advised that [Tickle] will make a complete recovery", adding they would make no further comments on the matter.

The 32-year-old former England international joined the club on a three-year contract in 2014 from Hull FC.

His career also involved stints with Wigan Warriors and Halifax.