Parklife festival death: Hospital 'could have saved' Robert Hart

Image copyright Collect Image caption Robert Hart died four days after the attack

A man who died after being struck at a music festival "probably would have survived" but for a brain scan interpretation mistake, a court heard.

Robert Hart, 26, died four days after an assault at the Parklife Music Festival in Manchester on 7 June 2014.

Manchester Coroner Nigel Meadows told the hearing Salford Royal Hospital accepted the mistake delayed Mr Hart's admission to a specialist unit.

Greater Manchester Police is continuing its investigation into the attack.

Mr Hart, who lived in Liverpool and worked for Barclays Bank, was admitted to North Manchester General Hospital after the attack.

A CT scan was carried out on him at the hospital and sent digitally to Salford Royal Hospital, which specialises in head and brain injuries, the inquest heard.

Mr Meadows said a wrong interpretation of the scan led to a delay in Mr Hart's transfer to Salford.

He added Salford Royal Hospital accepted he "probably would have survived" if the scan had been interpreted correctly.

Image caption Elaine Hart (centre) said music was her son's passion

Off-duty midwife Kerri Meler, who had also been at the festival, told the court when she saw Mr Hart he was "pole axed".

Mr Hart showed no signs of life as she began to help but she revived him and he was able to walk to an ambulance.

Robert Hart's mother Elaine shook her hand and kissed her after she concluded her evidence.

His mother said music was Mr Hart's love and passion in life.

"We can never, ever come to terms with what happened," she said.

The inquest is scheduled to last five days.