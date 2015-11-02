Malcolm Millman: Police alert chemists to missing rapist

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Greater Manchester Police have released a new CCTV image of Malcolm Millman

Chemists and pharmacies have been placed on alert by police searching for a convicted rapist.

Malcolm Millman, 58, has diabetes and a heart condition, but did not have his medication with him when he absconded.

The mental health unit resident went missing during a visit to a monastery in Hemel Hempstead, Hertfordshire, on 24 October and was last seen at Manchester Airport two days later.

Millman was convicted in 1996 after violent attacks on young women.

He is under the care of Chadwick Lodge, a medium secure facility in Milton Keynes.

Greater Manchester Police have released a new CCTV image of him and said he should not be approached by the public.

The investigation is being led by Thames Valley Police, which said Millman, who carries a walking stick, is also known as Richard Simon Barber, Michael Geoffrey Newman, and Raymond Pilkington.