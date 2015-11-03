Kirsty Howard funeral takes place in Manchester

Image caption Kirsty Howard died at 20 and helped raise millions of pounds for a hospice

The funeral of a charity fundraiser who was given just weeks to live at the age of four but lived to 20 has been held.

Kirsty Howard, one of only two people in the world born with a back-to-front heart, died on 24 October.

She raised millions of pounds for Francis House children's hospice in Manchester, from where her funeral cortege departed.

As a young girl, Miss Howard found fame by presenting the Queen with the 2002 Commonwealth Games baton in Manchester.

With David Beckham at her side, she handed the baton to the Queen at the opening ceremony of the Games.

The former England captain later paid tribute to the "inspirational young lady".

Crowds lined the streets as her funeral cortege, led by a horse-drawn hearse, made its way to St Michael and All Angels in the Northern Moor area of the city.

Image copyright PA Image caption Former singer and radio presenter Susie Mathis and actress Sue Johnston were among the mourners

Image copyright PA Image caption The coffin was adorned with cream and pink roses

Ms Howard had confounded medical opinion for many years, and celebrated her 20th birthday shortly before her death.

She required a constant oxygen supply but managed to attend most of the fundraising events held in aid of the hospice.

At the service: Abbie Jones, BBC News reporter

Mourners had been asked to wear pink, Kirsty's favourite colour, and broke into spontaneous applause as the cortege arrived.

Among the crowd were opera singer Russell Watson, whose music was played at the service, and actress Sue Johnston, who gave a reading. A clutch of Coronation Street stars were also present.

Val Greaves, a retired senior sister who had looked after Kirsty from a baby to the age of 16 at Wythenshawe Hospital, was close to tears as she described how she had watched a cheeky youngster turn into a brave and determined young woman.

A white-and-pink order of service was handed to those attending the private service.

Following news of her death he had tweeted: "My inspirational friend Kirsty Howard is with the Angels. My heart is aching so much. RIP Angel forever xxxx".

Four pallbearers wearing white shirts and pink ties carried her coffin into the church, which had been adorned with cream and pink roses.

Image copyright PA Image caption The funeral cortege arrived for the service at St Michael and All Angels in Northern Moor

Mourners hugged each other and wiped away tears as the coffin was lifted from the hearse, which featured floral tributes spelling the word "Daughter".

Watson's track Is Nothing Sacred Anymore?, which he recorded for Miss Howard, was played as the coffin was carried into the church.

In a scripture reading, the Rev Stephen Edwards described Ms Howard's energy to the packed church, while Ms Johnston gave a reading.

A montage of images showing her growing up was played to the congregation on a screen located at the front of the church.

Dozens of people who were unable to fit into the church gathered by the doors to try to hear the service.

Image copyright PA Image caption Coronation Street star Samir Ghadie attended the service

Miss Howard was the face of the charity appeal for Francis House Hospice, originally opened by Diana, Princess of Wales in 1991.

Celebrity supporters have included Gloria Hunniford, Mohamed Al-Fayed and Davina McCall.

A statement on the hospice website described Miss Howard as "a remarkable young woman who braved life-long illness and secured the future of Francis House children's hospice".

Chief Executive David Ireland said: "Hundreds of children, young people and their families owe a tremendous debt to the young lady whose face made Francis House a household name."

After the service, the cortege travelled to Rack House Primary and Lancasterian schools and on to Southern Cemetery in Manchester.

Image copyright PA Image caption Kirsty attracted worldwide attention when she joined David Beckham and the Queen at the launch of the 2002 Commonwealth Games