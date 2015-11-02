Tributes to Manchester dog walker killed in coach crash

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Ian O'Mara's family said he loved his two-year-old Jack Russell dog, Tia, dearly

The family of a man who died after being hit by a coach while walking his dog in Manchester said he was a "well liked, respected, man's man".

Ian O'Mara, 55, was walking his dog along Princess Road in West Didsbury at about 13:30 GMT on Friday when he was struck while crossing Darley Avenue.

Mr O'Mara suffered serious head injuries and was pronounced dead at Wythenshawe hospital.

His dog Tia died at the scene.

'Strong and popular'

The O'Mara family said in a statement: "Ian was a fantastic husband to Glynis and father to son's Ross, Neil and Glenn. He was also a doting grandfather to Max.

"He was a well-liked, respected and much loved member of the Withington community and surrounding areas.

"Ian had lots of friends who saw him as a strong and popular individual, a man's man."

Police are continuing to appeal for information about the crash and want the driver of a dark blue or black Mercedes car to come forward.

Officers believe the driver may have witnessed the crash after stopping at the pedestrian crossing on Princess Road at the junction with Darley Avenue.