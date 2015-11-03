Malcolm Millman: Convicted rapist detained in Blackpool

Image copyright Greater Manchester Police Image caption Millman had been spotted at Manchester Airport

A convicted rapist has been detained by police after he absconded from a mental health unit and spent more than a week missing.

Malcolm Millman, 58, escaped from a facility in Milton Keynes during an unsupervised visit to a Hertfordshire monastery on 24 October.

He was held in Blackpool at 20:30 GMT on Tuesday under the Mental Health Act, Thames Valley Police said.

Millman was convicted in 1996 after violent attacks on young women.

He is under the care of Chadwick Lodge, a medium secure facility in Milton Keynes, and is now due to be returned to secure accommodation.