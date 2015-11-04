Missing mother from Royal Oldham Hospital and newborn baby found safe

Image copyright Google Image caption The mother and baby disappeared from Royal Oldham Hospital on Monday

A mother and her newborn baby who left a Greater Manchester hospital before they were discharged have been found "safe and well".

Salma Reysait, 22, and her two-day old boy, disappeared from Royal Oldham Hospital at about 20:00 GMT on Monday.

Greater Manchester Police had said they were becoming "increasingly concerned" about their welfare.

Police said the mother and son were located at about 16:00 following a search.