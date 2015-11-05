Man wanted over Manchester porn film invitations
- 5 November 2015
- From the section Manchester
A man who approached people in the street and asked them to take part in a pornographic film is being searched for by police.
Police said a woman reported the man's "disturbing" behaviour in the Northern Quarter area of Manchester at about 10:40 GMT.
Officers from Greater Manchester Police searched the area around Laystall Street but were unable to find him.
He is described as Asian, about 5 ft 3 ins and with a moustache.