Man wanted over Manchester porn film invitations

Image copyright Google Image caption The man reportedly approached people in Laystall Street in Manchester's Northern Quarter

A man who approached people in the street and asked them to take part in a pornographic film is being searched for by police.

Police said a woman reported the man's "disturbing" behaviour in the Northern Quarter area of Manchester at about 10:40 GMT.

Officers from Greater Manchester Police searched the area around Laystall Street but were unable to find him.

He is described as Asian, about 5 ft 3 ins and with a moustache.