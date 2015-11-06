Greater Manchester Fire chiefs condemn Bonfire Night attacks

Image copyright Greater Manchester Fire Service Image caption Greater Manchester Fire Service had to deal with more than 300 calls between 16:30 GMT and midnight

Greater Manchester fire chiefs have criticised "mindless" Bonfire Night attacks which saw firefighters pelted with bricks and a fire hose slashed.

Firefighters in Miles Platting, Manchester were showered with bricks by youths who ripped fences down to start a fire near an electricity sub-station.

In Leigh police were called when a hose was slashed as firefighters tackled a fire in Melrose Avenue.

The fire authority's chairman condemned the "aggression".

The attack in Sabden Close in Miles Platting on crews from Blackley Fire Station was described as the "worst" incident on Thursday evening.

'Shocking attack'

Chairman of Greater Manchester Fire and Rescue Service Councillor David Acton said: "It is so disappointing that whilst thousands of people were enjoying bonfire night as a family night a mindless minority were behaving with such shocking disregard for our staff."

Image copyright GMFRS Image caption A fire hose was slashed in the attacks

He added: "Firefighters work incredibly hard to keep people in this city safe - especially on bonfire night - and to be greeted by violence, aggression and unnecessary danger in this way is completely outrageous."

The fire service had to deal with more than 300 calls between 16:30 GMT and midnight despite heavy rain.

In another incident, in Ashton-in-Makerfield crews attended with people throwing gas cylinders on a lit bonfire. The fire service said it was extremely dangerous as it could have caused an explosion.