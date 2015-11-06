Report 'likely to back' Sheffield to Manchester road tunnel plan

Image copyright Google Image caption The tunnel could bore under the A628 Woodhead Pass which crosses the Pennines

Plans to build a road tunnel through the Peak District between Sheffield and Manchester are likely to be backed by a key feasibility study.

A study led by Highways England is looking at whether a multibillion-pound Trans-Pennine tunnel would be viable.

The tunnel could bore under the A628 Woodhead Pass, in a scheme which would reportedly cost £6bn.

The BBC understands the study is likely to present a "solid, strategic case for the scheme".

The report, which is considering factors including engineering challenges and funding, is expected to be completed by October 2016.

An interim report is scheduled to be presented to the Government by the end of this year.

A Highways England newsletter has been circulated around groups including local authorities, businesses and tourist groups, detailing the expected outcome of the report.

'Long-term benefits'

It says: "The report is likely to conclude that it is feasible to construct a new strategic crossing of the Pennines involving long sections of tunnel and that it is feasible to operate and maintain the infrastructure.

"The report is also likely to show there would be significant long-term economic benefits."

The study is yet to consider precise routes, but Highways England is understood to be considering several options, including tunnelling under the Woodhead Pass.

Jonathan Reynolds, MP for Stalybridge and Hyde, has campaigned for better transport links across the Pennines and said a tunnel "would be really welcome".

"The traffic between Manchester and Sheffield is terrible. Almost everybody in my constituency has a story to tell about being stuck in it," he said.

"To improve the connectivity between the two cities while protecting a national park that means so much to us would be fantastic."

However, the Campaign for Better Transport previously described the plans as a "waste of money", claiming that building new roads would increase congestion.